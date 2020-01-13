CNG stations to remain open in Sindh on Tuesday night

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) on Monday announced that the gas stations across the Sindh province especially in Karachi would remain open on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the association, the CNG stations would remain open from 10:00 pm on Tuesday to 06:00 am on Wednesday for eight hours.

It further said that the further opening of the gas stations is linked with the proper provision of gas pressure from the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

On Saturday, the APCNGA and All Karachi Transport Ittehad (AKTI) have announced to hold a protest at the office of Sui Southern Gas Company in Karachi over continuous closure of CNG stations in the city.

The AKTI President Irshad Bukhari said that Sindh-produced gas fulfils the gas needs of 70 percent of the country and the SSGC is bent on destroying businesses in the province. “Instead of producing gas, the SSGC has shut down gas supply in the province,” he said.

He said that the city’s 70 percent of the transport is shifted on CNG and continuous closure from the gas company is badly affecting their businesses.

He further warned if the current situation does not improve then the petroleum ministry would be responsible for any repercussions.

The APCNGA also said that the government was not fulfilling its promises and it has become a routine for them as after agreeing to open the stations a day before, they announce their closure hours before.

“This has badly affected our businesses,” they said.

