CNG stations to remain closed in Sindh tomorrow

KARACHI: The gas supply to compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations across Sindh will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m on Saturday, said Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the gas supply to CNG sector will remain suspended tomorrow (Saturday) due to low pressure in the system. He said that the company is facing difficulties to meet the demand of domestic and commercial gas consumers in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the closure of six days, compressed natural gas (CNG) stations reopened across Karachi as the gas supply resumed to the CNG sector at 8 pm on December 15.

Talking to journalists at a CNG station in Karachi, where he arrived to observe the availability of gas, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that Sindh will definitely get its right. He maintained that gas shortage will end in February and urged the consumers to use it carefully.

