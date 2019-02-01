Web Analytics
CNG stations to remain closed on Feb 4, 6 and 8 in Sindh  

KARACHI: The gas supply to compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations across Sindh will remain suspended on February 4, 6 and 8, said Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the gas supply to Industrial sector would remain suspended on February 3 for 24 hours.

Earlier on December 3, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) had closed all CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) stations until Tuesday across Sindh, including Karachi.

According to details, the schedule of CNG load-shedding was revised by the SSGC, according to which the gas supply would be halted until January 1.

Two days earlier, the trade community of Karachi had announced to shutdown the factories owing to gas crisis.

In the recent past, a worst gas crisis hit the Sindh province when after the closure for six days, CNG stations reopened across Karachi as the gas supply resumed to the CNG sector on December 15.

