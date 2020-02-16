CNG stations to remain open across Punjab today, notification issued

ISLAMABAD: A notification issued by relevant authorities on Sunday directed all Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations to remain open across Punjab, ARY News reported.

Prior notification on the matter had ordered the closure of CNG stations by 8pm tonight.

A spokesman detailing the new directives told that the decision after assessing the gas currently available in the grid.

CNG situation in the country has improved due to a change in the weather, as winters subside, gas usage is returning to its normal consumption.

Earlier in the day, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations reopened across Sindh on Sunday morning for 12 hours.

Long queues of all kinds of vehicles were witnessed outside the CNG stations as they opened after a gap of 3 days.

According to a notification, CNG will be available at the filling stations from 7:00 am on Sunday till 7:00 pm for 12 hours. The decision to open stations was announced after witnessing improvement in the gas pressure of SSGC.

Comments

comments