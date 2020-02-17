CNG stations will reopen across Sindh on Tuesday

KARACHI: Good news for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) consumers of Sindh, CNG stations shall remain open on Tuesday from 8pm till 8am, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the gas supply in the national grid is running extremely low but due to the high demand of CNG consumers who use it to fuel their vehicles, the decision has been taken to reopen stations for a day.

CNG stations shall remain open for 12 hours after remaining closed today (Monday).

Yesterday CNG stations reopened across Sindh for 12 hours.

Long queues of all kinds of vehicles were witnessed outside the CNG stations as they opened after a gap of 3 days.

According to a notification, CNG will be available at the filling stations from 7:00 am on Sunday till 7:00 pm for 12 hours. The decision to open stations was announced after witnessing improvement in the gas pressure of SSGC.

