KARACHI: The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Wednesday announced the restoration of the gas supply to CNG stations across Punjab from tomorrow (Thursday), ARY News reported.

According to a notification, CNG will be available at the filling stations from 8:00 am on Thursday till 8:00 pm for 12 hours. The decision to open stations was announced after witnessing improvement in the gas pressure of SNGPL.

Earlier, the CNG stations in Punjab were opened on January 18 for one day.

Meanwhile, all compressed natural gas (CNG) filling stations in Sindh province had resumed services on Tuesday for 8 hours and closed Wednesday morning.

The gas supply at the stations has suffered during the winter season due to excessive use. Amid low gas pressure, the SSGC has rescheduled the opening of CNG stations in the province bringing it down from the opening of the stations for four days in a week to two days and that even for 12-hours or even less than that.

