CNG supply resumes across Sindh for 12 hours

KARACHI: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations across Sindh opened this morning for 12 hours.

Gas supply resumed at CNG stations in Karachi as well as other parts of the province at 7 am, which will remain open until 7pm, according to Sui Southern Gas Supply Company (SSGC) spokesperson.

Low gas pressure and a spike in domestic demand owing to cold weather conditions prevailing in parts of the country have forced the company to halt gas supply to the CNG sector, causing many problems for people, especially commuters who largely rely on public transport for a daily commute.

Earlier, on Jan 11, the All Pakistan Compressed Natural Gas Association (APCNGA) and All Karachi Transport Ittehad (AKTI) had announced to hold a protest outside the SSGC office in Karachi over non-supply of CNG.

AKTI president Irshad Bukhari said that Sindh-produced gas fulfils energy needs of 70 per cent of the country and the SSGC is bent on destroying businesses in the province. He said that the city’s 70 per cent of transport relies on CNG and continuous closure is CNG filling stations is badly affecting their businesses.

