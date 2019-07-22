Web Analytics
CNS Abbasi, Commander UAE Naval Forces discuss maritime affairs

DUBAI: Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi held a meeting with the Commander of United Arab Emirates Naval Forces at Dubai Naval Headquarters and discussed cooperation in maritime affairs, Radio Pakistan reported.

Later, the naval chief also held meetings with the chief of staff of UAE’s armed forces and undersecretary of the country’s Ministry of Defense and discussed matters of mutual interests.

A spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said that this visit of the naval chief will prove to be very important to strengthen relations between the forces of both the countries.

