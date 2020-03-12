Web Analytics
Top military brass reviews coronavirus preventive measures

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa chaired a Corps Commander Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Operational preparedness, the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), geo-strategic environment and the national and regional security with particular emphasis on Afghanistan peace process came under discussion, the military’s media wing said.

The top military brass also discussed the emerging situation with regards to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and preventive measures taken at a military level.

Gen Bajwa directed all concerned to gear up preparations in support of national effort to counter this pandemic in case of any eventuality.

Read More: CM suggests closing borders as PM aide reviews measures to contain virus

About the regional security situation, he said: “The path to regional stability and peace passes through Afghanistan. Collaborative approach and patience can help overcome all challenges for which Pakistan is ready to play its part with utmost sincerity.”

