COAS assures AJK president of army’s full support on Kashmir issue

RAWALPINDI: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) here on Friday.

The current situation in India Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and Indian provocations on the Line of Control (LOC) were discussed in the meeting, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

COAS assured the AJK president of the Pakistan Army’s full support and commitment to the Kashmir cause and its people.

Earlier in a message on the occasion of Indepedence Day, Gen Bajwa had said: “Pakistan Army is fully alive to the sanctity of Jammu and Kashmir and will remain fully ready to perform its part in line with our national duty for Kashmir cause.”

““Reality of Kashmir was neither changed by an illegal piece of paper in 1947 nor will any other do it now or in future. Pakistan has always stood by Kashmiris against India’s hegemonic ambitions, will always do. There can never be a compromise on Kashmir.”

