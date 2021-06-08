COAS, Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces commander discuss defence cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Commander of Azerbaijan’s Naval Forces Rear Admiral Subhan Bekirov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ), ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interests, regional situation, cooperation in the fields of defence, training and security were discussed in the meeting.

The army chief said that Pakistan highly values its friendly ties with Azerbaijan and offered cooperation in the fields of development and defence.

Both the leaders agreed to enhance diplomatic and security cooperation between the two countries, said ISPR. The visiting dignitary commended Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace and stability.

Read More: President Azerbaijan thanks Pakistani PM for support conflict with Armenia

Earlier on January 14, the foreign affairs minister for Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss regional affairs as the two countries reaffirmed bilateral support.

After the Pakistani premier had felicitated FM Bayramov on their recent triumph in reclaiming their lands from Armenia, he expressed contentment on the political ties Pakistan and Azerbaijan have forged.

He had emphasized with the FM on expanding bilateral trade and support in the energy sector between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

Comments

comments