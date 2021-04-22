RAWALPINDI: Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Ali Khil called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ today, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process, enhanced bilateral security and defence cooperation and effective border management between the two brotherly countries were discussed during the meeting.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan. “Our sole aim is helping Afghan’s achieve a peaceful, sovereign, democratic, stable and prosperous Afghanistan,” the army chief said.

The Afghan ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to conflict prevention in the region and the relentless support provided in Afghan Peace Process.

On April 15, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa welcomed President Biden’s announcement of withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The statement comes after Angela Ageler, US Charge d’ Affairs to Pakistan called on Army chief Gen Bajwa at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process were discussed in detail.

Read More: Biden says ‘time to end’ US war in Afghanistan with total pull out

COAS welcomed President Biden’s announcement of the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan. He further reiterated that a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan in particular and the region in general, said the ISPR.

COAS also hoped for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in the future, the ISPR added.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process and also assured of US continued assistance for the common cause of peace in Afghanistan.

Comments

comments