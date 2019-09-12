COAS Bajwa lauds role of Army Medical Corps in war against terrorism

ABBOTABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded the role of Army Medical Corps in saving valuable lives in the war against terrorism.

He was speaking during an interaction with the commanding officers and soldiers of the Army Medical Corps at Army Medical Center in Abbottabad today, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

The COAS appreciated the contributions and services of doctors and paramedic staff in providing quality healthcare to the Pakistan Army as well as common citizens.

The Chief of Army Staff installed Lieutenant General Khawar Rahman as Colonel Commandant of Army Medical Corps.

The outgoing Colonel Commandant, Lieutenant General (retired) Zahid Hamid and serving and retired officers and soldiers of the Army Medical Corps were also present on the occasion.

Earlier on arrival, the Army Chief laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

