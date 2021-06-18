RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited the Artillery Centre today where he interacted with officers and troops, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa installed Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz, Commander 4 Corps as Colonel Commandant of Artillery Corps.

Outgoing Colonel Commandant of Artillery Corps Lieutenant General Retired Humayun Aziz, a large number of serving and retired officers and soldiers attended the ceremony.

While interacting with officers and troops, the army chief appreciated the artillery corps for displaying the highest standards in all professional pursuits, including their exemplary performance in operations.

Read: COAS expresses satisfaction over combat readiness of troops: ISPR

He also said that Pakistan Army would do all that is possible to modernise the Corps of Artillery as part of its overall drive to prepare for the future threat.

Earlier on June 12, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited Sialkot and Kotli and attended a closing session of the Corps level war game besides also meeting soldiers participating in it.

According to the ISPR, during the Sialkot visit the army chief was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir, as he attended the closing session of the Corps level war game where he was briefed on planning parameters and conduct modalities of the exercise.

COAS Qamar Bajwa appreciated sound planning and befitting application of varying operational response options to crystallise future plans in view of evolving threat matrix.

Read: COAS Bajwa chairs 78th Formation Commanders’ Conference

COAS visited troops undergoing field training near Kotli at the conclusion of Corps level Field exercise “Taskheer-e-Jabal”, where he was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.

COAS was briefed about the conduct of ongoing exercises aimed at enhancing the preparedness of formations for various defensive and offensive manoeuvres in mountainous and semi-mountainous terrain. Troops rehearsed tactical and operational responses to various contingencies under testing conditions.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa also interacted with the participating troops and appreciated their hard work, high morale, and professionalism of troops besides also expressing satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise.

Comments

comments