RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev in Baku today, said Inter-Services Public Relations in a statement on Monday.

According to the ISPR, the COAS, on his two-day long official visit to Azerbaijan, held a meeting with Azerbaijan president and Minister of Defence of Azerbaijan Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process and bilateral defence and security cooperation in various fields were discussed during the meeting.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan share common values based on rich cultural, religious and historical affinities and have tremendous geo-strategic significance and potential for mutually beneficial and enhanced cooperation at all forums, General Bajwa said.

The COAS also expressed Pakistan Army’s desire to further enhance bilateral military cooperation and regional partnership between the two countries.

The Azerbaijan side thanked the Army Chief for Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan at all international forums.

Earlier on arrival at Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence, General Bajwa was also presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.

