COAS Bajwa, British HC discuss overall regional security situation

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi today, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Thursday.

According to ISPR, matters of mutual interest and overall regional security situation were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s role in the Afghan peace process and maintaining peace and stability in the region, said the army’s media wing.

Yesterday, envoys of Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka have called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to ISPR, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki met COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa where the two discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, and defence cooperation between both countries.

Read More: Envoys of Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia call on COAS Qamar Bajwa: ISPR

The ambassador reaffirmed the kingdom’s full support to Pakistan’s position on all matters, especially on regional issues.

In a separate meeting, Sri Lankan High Commissioner Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama (Retired) called on COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa, and the two discussed matters relating to mutual interest, regional security, and mutual cooperation.

Comments

comments