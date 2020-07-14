Web Analytics
COAS interacts with 15-year-old cancer patient willing to join Pak Army

COAS Bajwa cancer patient Ali Raza

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has interacted with a 15-year-old boy, Ali Raza, who is fighting cancer for the last one year, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The young boy expressed a desire to meet the army chief and join Pakistan Army.

The meeting between COAS Bajwa and Ali Raza was arranged at Corps Headquarters Karachi via video link.

The army chief appreciated Raza’s passion and inquired about his wellbeing. COAS Bajwa also prayed for his recovery from the disease, read the ISPR tweet.

