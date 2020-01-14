RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to intense snowfall in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, ISPR said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief offered condolences to the bereaved families. The COAS also gave directions for continued assistance to the civil administration for rescue and relief operations

“Army helicopters are undertaking operations in snow hit areas of Sharda, Sargan, Bakwal and Taobat,” said the ISPR, adding that doctors, paramedics, tents, rations, blankets, and medicines are being provided to the affected families.

Cold wave grips country

More than 70 people have been dead as severe winter has struck parts of the country. According to details, 14 people have died in Quetta while 10 others were wounded mostly when roofs collapsed amid blizzard.

On the other hand, At least 51 people have died alone in AJK as the avalanche hit Neelum Valley. The deputy commissioner Neelum Valley said more than 50 bodies have been retrieved so far, while several others are feared missing.

He said the troops of the Pakistan Army have reached the area to carry out the relief and rescue operation, while helicopters are also being used in the relief and rescue operation.

The mercury went down to minus region in most districts of Balochistan amid calamitous snowfall in the southwestern province of Pakistan.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department report, the minimum temperature in Quetta, the capital city of Balochistan, has dropped to minus 11° Celsius, while minus 13° recorded in Kalat and minus 10° in resort town of Ziarat.

