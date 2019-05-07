Web Analytics
COAS Bajwa inaugurates Army Public School in Cobbe Lines Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa inaugurated Army Public School (APS) Cobbe Lines here in Rawalpindi today (Tuesday), reported the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The school has a capacity to accommodate 1200 students with state-of-the-art educational facilities.

The COAS was accompanied by his wife on the occasion as he met students and teachers of the institute and exchanged pleasantries.

The Army Chief also visited different areas of the newly inaugurated campus during his visit.

