COAS Bajwa inaugurates Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited Gujranwala and inaugurated Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex (BCSTC), ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In a series of messages posted on Twitter, the ISPR announced the COAS’ Gujranwala visit where he was briefed about operational, training, and administrative matters of the Central Command Formations.

…overcoming obstacles encountered during offensive operations. COAS also witnessed integrated training of the strike formation. All elements including Armoured, Artillery, Engineers and Mechanized Infantry demonstrated operational combat worthiness. (2/3) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 16, 2020

The army chief later inaugurated Burraq Combat Skills Training Complex (BCSTC) aimed at enhancing mechanized elements’ crew proficiency in overcoming obstacles encountered during offensive operations.

…COAS appreciated operational readiness of the strike formation and high morale of troops. (3/3) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 16, 2020



“COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa also witnessed integrated training of the strike formation as all elements including armoured, artillery, engineers and mechanized infantry demonstrated operational combat worthiness,” the ISPR said.

The COAS appreciated the operational readiness of the strike formation and the high morale of troops.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the family of late Lieutenant Nasir Hussain Khalid, who was martyred in an IED blast in North Waziristan on September 3.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS, visited the family of martyred Lieutenant Nasir Hussain and prayed for the departed soul, and offered Fateha.

He acknowledged the resolve of shaheed’s family and paid tribute to the brave officer for laying life in the line of duty defending the motherland.

