COAS Bajwa, Iranian president discuss regional security

TEHRAN: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on President of Iran Hassan Rouhani in Tehran, ISPR reported on Tuesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters related to mutual interest and regional security environment were discussed.

Iranian President appreciated the role of Pakistan towards regional peace and successes of Pakistan Army against terrorism.

Earlier in the day, Army chief met Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Army Chief Major General Abdul Rahim Mousavi.

During the meetings, regional security environment and bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Gen Bajwa reached Iran on an official visit on Monday, the military’s media wing said.

