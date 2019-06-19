COAS Bajwa ensures complete cooperation towards Iraq’s development: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Acting Secretary Defence of Iraq Ali Muhammad Salim Al Araji called upon the Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa in General Headquarters (GHQ) today (Wednesday), ISPR reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Matters pertaining to strengthening and increasing bilateral ties between the two countries along with those of mutual interests were underscored during the meeting, told the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) department of the Armed Forces.

Security situation of the region and global instability were also discussed.

The Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa on the occasion expressed deep importance Pakistan felt for Iraq and also stressed upon the special impetus the country puts on the relation between the countries.

The COAS expressed willingness to help Iraq in its efforts towards infrastructure development and rebuilding initiatives.

Comments

comments