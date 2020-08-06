COAS Bajwa, Japanese defence minister discuss military cooperation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday held a video conference with the Japanese defence minister and discussed military and defence cooperation between the two countries besides discussing other bilateral issues, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, both of them also discussed Pakistan’s efforts to tackle coronavirus. The Japanese defence minister lauded the country for successfully tackling coronavirus and locusts threat.

He also lauded Pakistan’s role in bringing peace and stability in the region besides Pakistan Army’s efforts against terror elements.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Japanese defence minister decided to restore mutual contacts between the two sides after the coronavirus pandemic. They also agreed upon improving defence cooperation and efforts against piracy, said the army’s media wing.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked Japan for extending assistance to Pakistan to deal with the swarms of locusts.

It is pertinent to mention here that Japanese ambassador to Pakistan, Kuninori Matsuda on May 29 penned a letter to Pakistan’s Chief of Armed Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Matsuda congratulated Pakistan and hailed it’s contributions to United Nations peacekeeping missions across the globe on account of International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

The ambassador said that Pakistan Armed Forces’ efforts in maintaining and sustaining peace throughout the world has been vital for the global peacekeeping body, United Nations.

“Pakistan’s green flag will keep on flying high in future UN peacekeeping missions with the same vigor and enthusiasm as it has for decades in the past,” added Kuninori Matsuda.

