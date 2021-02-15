RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited training area in Thar desert near Chhor and witnessed military training exercise Jidar-ul-Hadeed, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the COAS witnessed the ongoing training exercise wherein the operational capability of field formations operating in the desert is being tested in a near battlefield environment.

#COAS visited training area in #Thar Desert near Chhor. COAS witnessed ongoing training exercise wherein the operational capability of field formations operating in desert is being tested in near battlefield environment. The training exercise Jidar -ul- Hadeed (1/4) pic.twitter.com/JvCjxQaDdP — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 15, 2021



“The training exercise Jidar -ul- Hadeed involves integrated manoeuvres of infantry & mechanized forces in a defensive role,” the military’s media wing said.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given a detailed briefing by an exercise commander on the aim and objectives of ongoing exercise & drills and procedures being practiced to ensure complete dominance of the battlefield.

…of the battlefield. The troops have been undergoing this exercise under strenuous field conditions for over two weeks which will culminate on 28 Feb. While lauding the standard of training of participating troops, COAS expressed his complete satisfaction over operational (3/4) pic.twitter.com/xorT5g0MJo — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 15, 2021



The troops have been undergoing this exercise under strenuous field conditions for over two weeks which will culminate on 28 February.

While lauding the standard of training of participating troops, the COAS expressed his complete satisfaction over operational preparedness & combat readiness of the formation. “Vigorous training & highest standard of preparedness in peacetime are the only guarantors of peace,” the army chief emphasised.

