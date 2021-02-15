Web Analytics
COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa witnesses ‘Jidar-ul-Hadeed’ exercise in Thar desert: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday visited training area in Thar desert near Chhor and witnessed military training exercise Jidar-ul-Hadeed, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the COAS witnessed the ongoing training exercise wherein the operational capability of field formations operating in the desert is being tested in a near battlefield environment.


“The training exercise Jidar -ul- Hadeed involves integrated manoeuvres of infantry & mechanized forces in a defensive role,” the military’s media wing said.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given a detailed briefing by an exercise commander on the aim and objectives of ongoing exercise & drills and procedures being practiced to ensure complete dominance of the battlefield.


The troops have been undergoing this exercise under strenuous field conditions for over two weeks which will culminate on 28 February.

Read More: Pakistan Army troops continue ‘Jidar-ul-Hadeed’ exercise in Thar desert

While lauding the standard of training of participating troops, the COAS expressed his complete satisfaction over operational preparedness & combat readiness of the formation. “Vigorous training & highest standard of preparedness in peacetime are the only guarantors of peace,” the army chief emphasised.

