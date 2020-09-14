COAS Bajwa, Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad discussed Afghan Reconciliation Process among other matters at the GHQ, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

On the occasion, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given clear vision regarding peace and connectivity in the region.

“All elements of national power are united towards making that vision a reality to ensure long-awaited peace, progress and prosperity in the region,” said COAS Bajwa.

According to the ISPR, Pakistan’s special representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq was also present during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary greatly appreciated Pakistan’s role in the ongoing peace process and said that it could not have succeeded without Pakistan’s sincere and unconditional support.

