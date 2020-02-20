COAS Bajwa in Kuwait on day-long official visit

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid an official day-long visit to Kuwait, according to a statement issued by the ISPR here on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS Bajwa held meetings with Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and chief of general staff of Kuwait Armed forces Mohammed Khaled Al-Khadher.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation, and regional peace and stability were discussed.

The political and military leadership of Kuwait highly appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan army and the determination of the Pakistani nation in combating terrorism.

Read More: US envoy Khalilzad calls on COAS Bajwa, discusses Afghan peace process

Both sides agreed to increase bilateral cooperation in multiple fields of defence and security including export of defence products, training, provision of trained manpower and cooperation in counter-terrorism domain.

A smartly turned out contingent of Kuwait Army presented the guard of honour to the COAS.

Comments

comments