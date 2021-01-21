RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the military’s media wing, COAS was given a comprehensive briefing on regional and national security situation during his visit.

COAS appreciated the tireless efforts of ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness, the ISPR quoted COAS as saying.

Earlier on arrival at ISI headquarters, COAS Bajwa was received by DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

On Jan.20, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited Sialkot garrison and received a briefing on the current situation at the working boundary with India, ARY News reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the army chief appreciated the troops’ operational preparedness during the visit. General Qamar Javed Bajwa also commended their morale, professionalism and resolve to defend the motherland, said ISPR.

