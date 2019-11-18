COAS Bajwa, Iranian army chief discuss regional security in Tehran

TEHRAN: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Iran on an official visit on Monday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), reported.

According to ISPR, COAS met with Iranian armed forces Major General Mohammad Hossein and discussed matters pertaining to regional security and stability in Tehran.

“Army chief arrived at Tehran on an official visit and held a meeting with the Iranian army chief and discussed regional security, peace and stability,” Tweeted DG ISPR.

COAS arrived Tehran, Iran on official visit. COAS met Major General Mohammad Hossein, Chief of Staff Iranian Armed Forces. Both discussed regional security environment, efforts for regional peace & stability and Pak-Iran Border Security Mechanism. pic.twitter.com/0kVl45CaJf — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 18, 2019

Pak-Iran border security mechanism also came under discussion during the meeting of both army chiefs, added DG ISPR.

Earlier in the day, Commander of the Turkish Armed Forces (CGS) General Yasar Guler met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Regional security environment and steps to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Army’s role for peace and stability in the region.

