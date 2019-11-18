Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


COAS Bajwa, Iranian army chief discuss regional security in Tehran

COAS Bajwa

TEHRAN: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Iran on an official visit on Monday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), reported.

According to ISPR, COAS met with Iranian armed forces Major General Mohammad Hossein and discussed matters pertaining to regional security and stability in Tehran.

“Army chief arrived at Tehran on an official visit and held a meeting with the Iranian army chief and discussed regional security, peace and stability,” Tweeted DG ISPR.

Pak-Iran border security mechanism also came under discussion during the meeting of both army chiefs, added DG ISPR.

Earlier in the day, Commander of the Turkish Armed Forces (CGS) General Yasar Guler met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Regional security environment and steps to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Army’s role for peace and stability in the region.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Government, military on same page, says DG ISPR

Pakistan

Turkish commander lauds Pak Army’s role in regional peace in meeting with COAS

Pakistan

New Sri Lankan president thanks PM Khan for ‘warm wishes’ on poll win

Pakistan

NADRA reserves Friday for women only


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close