Armed forces and COAS Bajwa wish countrymen on Eid

DG-ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor taking to the social networking website twitter wished fellow countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr from the entire Armed Forces of Pakistan and COAS Bajwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Director General, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) conveyed the prayers of “peace, progress and prosperity” for Pakistan from the side of Chief Of Armed Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The tweet read: ” Armed Forces of Pakistan wish a happy Eid to fellow Pakistanis. “Eid Mubarak with prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Aamen”, COAS.

Eid ul Fitr moon has been sighted in Pakistan, the country will celebrate the holy festival after a month long Ramazan tomorrow, Wednesday.

The official moon sighting committee (Ruet-i-Hilal) chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman made an official announcement after confirming visibility of the crescent of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1440 AH.

