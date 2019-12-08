COAS Bajwa pays visit to Data Darbar

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, Data Sahib in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, COAS Gen Bajwa offered prayers and Fateha at the shrine. The army chief also prayed for the security of the country.

COAS Bajwa also laid traditional Chadar on the grave of a Sufi saint.

Earlier, on December 5, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the strike corps during its winter collective training on Thursday.

Read More: SC grants COAS Bajwa six-month extension; asks govt to legislate on the matter

Director-General of the Inter-services public relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter to share the development.

The Tweets read: “COAS visited strike corps near Bahawalpur. Witnessed training exercise for the conduct of trans frontier offensive operations. Fighter aircraft of Pakistan Air Force and contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces also participated in exercise.”

