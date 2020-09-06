COAS Bajwa calls on President Arif Alvi, discusses national security affairs

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday called on President Arif Alvi, where the two discussed issues pertaining to national security, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking during the meeting, Arif Alvi said that Pakistan is proud of its armed forces as they had successfully overcome challenges faced by the nation.

“They have shown courage and professionalism in dealing with the external and internal threats,” he said. President Arif Alvi also paid a tribute to the martyrs of the 1965 war during the meeting.

Moreover, Air Force Chief Air Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan also called on the president.

The meetings took place after the Defence Day ceremony at Aiwan-i-Saddar to confer military awards to the armed forces personnel.

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred upon military awards to the officers and soldiers of the armed forces in recognition of their meritorious services to the nation.

Wing commander Muhammad Noman Ali Khan was awarded Sitara-i-Jurat, for demonstrating valour after his F-16 plane crashed during a rehearsal for Pakistan Day parade.

Wing Commander Hassan Mahmood Siddiqui was conferred upon Tamgha-i-Jurat for shooting down an Indian aircraft when enemy’s warplanes violated Pakistan’s airspace after the Pulwama incident in February last year. President Arif Alvi also conferred Sitara-i-Basalat (after martyrdom) to Captain Junaid Irfan Abbasi and Havildar Engineer Muhammad Asif. Read More: Nation celebrates Defence Day with patriotic spirit Captain Junaid Irfan Abbasi had put up a stiff fight against terrorists in North Waziristan before embracing martyrdom. His award was received by his father.

The president also conferred Sitara-i-Basalat (after martyrdom) to Havildar Abdul Rehman, Havildar Abdul Naseer, Subedar Major Munawar Khan and Subedar Munir Ahmed.

In total, one Sitara-i-Jurat, 23 Sitata-i-Basalat, two Tamgha-i-Jurat, and 44 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) were conferred upon to martyrs and officers of the three forces.

