Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


COAS meets Senator Lindsay Graham, General (retd) Jack Keane

WASHINGTON: Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on US Senator Lindsay Graham and General (Retd) Jack Keane on Wednesday, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

Director-General ISPR Major Asif Ghafoor notified in a tweet that the three dignitaries discussed the regional security situation, Afghanistan peace process and Pak-US bilateral relationship.

Recollecting his visit to Pakistan, Senator Graham “appreciated Pakistan’s role in improving [the] security dynamics in the region,” the DG ISPR added.

The COAS apprised the US officials of the “improved security situation in Pakistan and the resulting opportunities for foreign businesses to invest in Pakistan,” ISPR said.

During the meeting, General Bajwa said: “Bilateral relationship holds potential for both countries and would also assist in regional stability.”

Earlier today, the chief of army staff met the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his visit to the State Department in Washington, ISPR said.

He said Pakistan attaches great importance to restoring a vigorous bilateral relationship based on mutual respect, trust and shared values with the United States.

DG ISPR said the two discussed regional security issues especially focusing on the Afghan peace process, noting the importance of an Afghan-led and Afghan controlled solution.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

SHC orders NAB to submit reply on freezing of accounts

Pakistan

CTD registers Quetta blast case

Pakistan

Hamza Shehbaz to be produced before AC today

Pakistan

COAS calls on Mike Pompeo to discuss bilateral relations


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close