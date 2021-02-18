COAS Gen Bajwa thanks China for providing COVID-19 vaccine

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday thanked China for providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Talking to China’s ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong, who called on him at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today, General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked the dignitary for China’s assistance in the provision of COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan.

According to the military’s media wing, General Qamar Javed Bajwa appreciated the unwavering Chinese support at multiple international fora and capacity enhancement in defence and security domains.

The COAS further said that the successful completion of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) will bring more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries.

Matters of mutual interest including regional security issues were discussed during the meeting, said ISPR.

The Chinese ambassador acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability.

Earlier on February 8, China had donated a COVID-19 vaccine for Pakistan’s armed forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Pakistan army was the first foreign military to receive vaccine assistance from China. The military’s media wing had said the army had decided to contribute the vaccines to the national vaccination drive so it could be administered to frontline healthcare workers across Pakistan, who were “real heroes fighting against pandemic and saving precious lives.”

“This is keeping with the armed forces’ traditional spirit of ‘nation comes first, always and every time,” the ISPR had said.

