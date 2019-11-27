COAS Bajwa to meet PM Imran Khan: sources

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has arrived Prime Minister (PM) House to meet PM Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The sources said Army chief will attend the important meeting summoned by PM Khan in Islamabad to consult the hearing of a case pertaining to the extension/reappointment in service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan today resumed the hearing of the case regarding the extension in service of COAS Bajwa.

A top court bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa, Justice Mian Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During the hearing, Justice Khosa remarked that the amendment in Army Rule could not be applied to the rank of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as the Army Chief is a commander which is a separate category.

Justice Khosa questioned Farogh Naseem for the time for the retirement of the Army Chief. Naseem answered that the tenure of COAS Bajwa will expire on Thursday’s 12:00 midnight.

Farogh Naseem, who resigned from his post as law minister yesterday represented Army chief.

The hearing will be resumed on Thursday (tomorrow) at 1:00 pm.

