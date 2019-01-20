COAS Bajwa, US commander discuss Afghan reconciliation process  

RAWALPINDI: A United States (US) delegation headed by General Joseph L. Votel, Commander US CENTCOM, on Sunday called on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, geo-strategic environment, regional security and Afghanistan peace and reconciliation process were discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts for regional peace and stability.

On the occasion, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated that peace in Afghanistan is vital for regional peace. He said, “Pakistan despite constraints has contributed to all efforts for regional peace and would continue to do so.”

Earlier in the day, United States Senator Lindsey Graham called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

Afghan peace process, bilateral relations, maters of mutual interest and other issues were came under discussion during the meeting, said sources.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other officials were also present in the meeting.

Comments

comments