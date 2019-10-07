COAS Bajwa, US Senators discuss Kashmir issue

RAWALPINDI: The US Senators Christopher Van Hollen and Maggie Hassan called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi, ISPR reported on Monday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the matters pertaining to regional security and the Afghan peace process were discussed during the meeting.

The Kashmir issue and the current situation in the held valley also came under discussion.

On the occasion, the US senators hailed efforts of Pakistan for peace and stability in the region.

The COAS Bajwa thanked Senators for support on resolving the Kashmir cause and appreciating efforts of Pakistan for peaceful Afghanistan.

Both sides stressed the importance of a strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Pakistan in and beyond security cooperation.

Earlier today, US Senators Maggie Hassan and Senator Chris Van Hollen called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari and Foreign Secretary were also present in the meeting.

