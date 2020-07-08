Web Analytics
COAS Bajwa visits Corps Headquarters Peshawar

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid a visit to Corps Headquarters Peshawar, Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa was received by the Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.

The army chief was briefed on the prevailing security situation, progress on development works and socio-economic uplift in the tribal districts.

Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction on improved security situation and measures for better border management including fencing.

COAS lauded security forces in assisting civil administration for fight against COVID-19; particularly effective containment efforts, read the tweet.

