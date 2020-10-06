COAS Bajwa inaugurates Software Technology Park in Gilgit-Baltistan

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday visited Skardu and Gilgit-Baltistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the army’s media wing, COAS was briefed on the latest situation and operational preparations of Force Command Northern Areas (FCNA) troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC).

Interacting with officers and men, COAS appreciated their high morale, operational readiness under challenging environment and harsh weather conditions, the ISPR added.

COAS emphasised to ensure highest levels of readiness for effectively responding to emerging threats. The Army chief also visited Gilgit and inaugurated state-of-the-art Software Technology Park an initiative of the Special Communication Organisation (SCO), according to ISPR.

“The facility will help create an environment for research and innovation in the fields of IT and defence communication by honing and harnessing the skills of our brilliant youth. It will serve as a trigger for the development of cyber industry in the area,” the ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

Acknowledging efforts of SCO, COAS said that the establishment of IT clusters in remote areas will have a great effect by encouraging innovation and digitization.

