COAS Bajwa visits Haripur, inaugurates GSR testing laboratories

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) at Haripur, ISPR said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the visit, Army chief inaugurated state of the art Electronic Warfare (EW) and Ground Surveillance Radar (GSR) testing laboratories.

Army chief lauded the role and unrelenting efforts made by NRTC during last 3 years and has assured his full support to NRTC in its innovative initiatives.

NRTC is a World-Class Information Communication Technology (ICT) & electronic equipment manufacturer and solution providers both in public and private sectors. NRTC indigenously develop EW equipment and GSR radars for the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Later in the day, H.E Mr Kanasugi Kenji, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Japan called on Army Cheif General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

