Army prides on maintaining high standard of physical fitness: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Karachi, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported.

According to ISPR, during the visit, COAS Bajwa addressed garrison officers, attended Closing Ceremony of PACES (Physical Agility and Combat Efficiency System) Championship and witnessed training exercise of mech0061nised formation.

While speaking to troops, COAS Bajwa said that regardless of the advancement in warfare technology, the basic traits of soldiering are linked with maintaining high standards of training and physical fitness.

Read More: COAS Bajwa visits PLA headquarters, discusses regional security and IOJK

COAS also awarded prizes to the winner of Army PACES and Young Soldiers Paces championship. Gujranwala Corps team won the 8th Army PACES Championship while the Engineer Centre team won the 7th Young Soldiers Paces Championship.

Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, Corps Commander Karachi accompanied COAS during the visit.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control (LoC), ISPR reported.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Army chief visited troops along LoC and was briefed on Indian ceasefire violations, Pakistan’s response in return.

“Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are bravely facing Indian atrocities under continued siege. We shall never leave them alone and play our rightful role at whatever cost,” said COAS Bajwa

Comments

comments