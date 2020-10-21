Army chief visits LoC, instructs troops to respond befittingly to any Indian aggression

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited forward areas at Chamb Sector along Line of Control (LoC) where he was briefed about the latest situation after the ceasefire violations by Indian troops, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

“COAS visited forward areas at Chamb Sector along LOC. COAS Bajwa was briefed on latest operational situation including Indian CFVs deliberately targeting local residents living near LOC,” the army’s media wing said in a statement.

While interacting with officers and men, the COAS appreciated troops for a continued vigil and remarkable operational preparedness.

…operational preparedness. COAS emphasised upon troops to extend all out support to local population affected by unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations. “Remain steadfast, discharge your duties with utmost sincerity and devotion”, COAS (2/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 21, 2020

The ISPR said that COAS emphasized upon troops to extend all-out support to local population affected by unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations.

“Remain steadfast, discharge your duties with utmost sincerity and devotion”, the COAS Bajwa was quoted as saying by the ISPR.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

This year, India has committed 2,341 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in the martyrdom of 18 people and serious injuries to 188 innocent civilians, according to FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafiz Chaudhry.

