‘COAS Bajwa’s extension in national interest’: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Lauding the Supreme Court’s verdict on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday declared the extension in tenure of the army chief in the national interest, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Mahmood Khan said that entire nation and institutions were on same page for national development and progress. He said, “Prime Minister Imran khan believes in independent judiciary and rule of law.”

He noted that PM Iman Khan was the part of the movement for independence of the judiciary and had been jailed for it. The chief minister said that the apex court’s ruling has disappointed their enemies and the conspirators.

Read More: SC grants COAS Bajwa six-month extension; asks govt to legislate on the matter

Earlier in the day, Supreme Court (SC) had granted a six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his service tenure.

The SC while announcing its short written order had given six months to the government for the legislation on the matter from the parliament.

“The court will review the legislation on the matter after six months”, the SC’s judgment in the case had read.

The SC had further said in its judgment not to use its shoulder in this matter and the detailed verdict will be pronounced later.

Comments

comments