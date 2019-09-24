COAS directs immediate rescue, relief efforts to aid earthquake affectees

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa has issued directives to the Pakistan Armed Forces to begin urgent relief efforts in the areas affected by the earthquake. ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Pakistan Armed Forces, medical and aviation contingents have been dispatched to provide relief to those affected by the natural calamity heeding the Army Chief’s orders.

Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) taking to the social networking website Twitter, informed of the orders issued by General Qamar Javed Bajwa with regards to the relief efforts.

DG-ISPR’s tweet on the matter read: “COAS directs immediate rescue operation in aid of civil administration for victims of the earthquake in AJK. Army troops with aviation and medical support teams dispatched.”

A strong earthquake jolted the federal capital Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and its suburban parts on Tuesday evening.

Tremors felt in various cities for 10 seconds including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Pasrur, Jhelum, Kot Momin, Murree, Kala Bagh, Sangla Hills and many others where citizens came out of their houses and offices.

The areas are also affected by the tremors include Khyber, Abbottabad, Sukeli, Gujrat, Chiniot, Sargodha, Zafarwal, Shahkot, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Swat, Mardan, Okara, Buner, Faisalabad, Swabi, Phalia, Sarai Alamgir, Shakargarh, Noorpur Thal and Kasur.

