COAS flies in F-16 aircraft on ‘combat action simulation mission’

SARGODHA: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the PAF Base Mushaf in Sargodha on Monday.

The army chief was received by Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan upon arrival at the base, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS was taken to one of the fighter squadrons where he was flown in an F-16 aircraft as the air chief flew in another aircraft, the military’s media wing said, adding both war planes proceeded to maneuver “for a combat action simulation mission.”

COAS & CAS visited PAF Base Mushaf. COAS was flown in an F-16. CAS flew in another F-16 & both aircraft proceeded to maneuver for a combat action simulation mission.

COAS lauded professionalism & dedication of PAF & thanked the Force for its unmatched services to the nation.1/2 pic.twitter.com/rLjGhMLeCN — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 2, 2019

After the mission, the ISPR said, the army chief interacted with the fighter pilots of the squadron. He lauded the professionalism and dedication of the PAF, thanking the force for its “unmatched services to the nation.”

Gen Bajwa expressed gratitude to the air chief for his “visionary leadership, acknowledging that inter service harmony and synergy are vital for operation success.”

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan thanked the COAS for his visit. They both underlined the need for continued and enhanced interaction between the services in training and operations.

Comments

comments