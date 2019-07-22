COAS Gen Bajwa to visit Pentagon today: DG ISPR

WASHINGTON: Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Monday said Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will visit Pentagon on Monday (today) to hold meetings with the US military leadership.

DG ISPR in his tweet said, “COAS will visit Pentagon to interact with Acting Secretary Defence Mr. Richard Spencer, CJCS Gen Joseph Dunford, and Chief of Staff of US Army Gen Mark A Milley after the meeting at White House as part of Prime Minister’s delegation.”

COAS at Washington, DC. On 22 July 19, after the meeting at White House as part of Prime Minister’s delegation, COAS will visit Pentagon to interact with Acting Secretary Defence Mr. Richard Spencer, CJCS Gen Joseph Dunford and Chief of Staff of US Army Gen Mark A Milley. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 22, 2019

Talking to media at Pakistan Embassy in Washington on July 21, the DG ISPR had said Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa would visit Pentagon to have interaction with US military leadership.

DG ISPR had said border control is much better after the erection of security fence along Pak Afghan border. He said border fence will help to reduce terrorism-related incidents.

He said Army Chief will also accompany Prime Minister Imran Khan during his scheduled meeting with US President Donald Trump on July 22 (today).

