COAS General Bajwa meets UK’s NSA, Defence Secretary

LONDON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited UK’s Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit to the MoD, the COAS interacted with UK’s National Security Adviser, Sir Mark Sedwill and Secretary Defence, tweeted, Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafor.

The meeting discussed the regional situation including Afghan Peace Process. Both dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace.

Yesterday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa, who is in Britain on an official visit, visited the Ministry of Defence to hold a session of delegation level strategic dialogue between Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) militaries to discuss geo-strategic environment and bilateral military cooperation.

Upon arrival, COAS Bajwa was received by UK’s Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter.

Earlier on Sunday,  Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated team Pakistan on their victory against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

