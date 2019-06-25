COAS General Bajwa meets UK’s NSA, Defence Secretary

LONDON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited UK’s Ministry of Defence on Tuesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit to the MoD, the COAS interacted with UK’s National Security Adviser, Sir Mark Sedwill and Secretary Defence, tweeted, Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafor.

COAS interacted with Sir Mark Sedwill NSA & Cabinet Secy at the Cabinet Office and Mr Stephen Lovegrove Permanent Secy MoD at MoD. Regional situation including Afghan Peace Process was discussed. Both dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace. pic.twitter.com/EhEUSq7Nf2 — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 25, 2019

The meeting discussed the regional situation including Afghan Peace Process. Both dignitaries acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions towards regional peace.

Yesterday, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa, who is in Britain on an official visit, visited the Ministry of Defence to hold a session of delegation level strategic dialogue between Pakistan and the United Kingdom (UK) militaries to discuss geo-strategic environment and bilateral military cooperation.

Upon arrival, COAS Bajwa was received by UK’s Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter.

