COAS Bajwa visits Pakistan Aeronautical Complex in Kamra: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) in Kamra to review ongoing projects, a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

During the visit, General Bajwa was briefed over the ongoing projects in the PAC Kamra. COAS Bajwa lauded achievements of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) towards attaining self-reliance and international standards in all its projects.

COAS visited Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) Kamra. COAS was briefed about ongoing projects. COAS lauded achievements of PAF and PAC towards attaining self-reliance and international standards in all its projects. pic.twitter.com/U7QW5Rd0RS — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 12, 2019

Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) is an organisation which comprises of four co-located factories which virtually take care of the maintenance of all operational assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for the purpose of effective control and efficient working.

Earlier, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited the strike corps during its winter collective training on December 5.

Read: COAS Bajwa chairs Corps Commanders’ Conference

A tweet from DG ISPR read: “COAS visited strike corps near Bahwalpur. Witnessed training exercise for conduct of trans frontier offensive operations. Fighter aircraft of Pakistan Air Force and contingent of Royal Saudi Land Forces also participated in exercise.”

The Army Chief on the occasion said: “Strike Corps have a decisive role during war. Such exercises enhance confidence for exploiting their optimal combat potential.”

“Pakistan Army from its soldiers to the Generals is a well trained and battle hardened cohesive force ready to take on any challenge confronting the defence and security of Pakistan”.

