COAS expresses grief on demise of Naqeebullah’s father

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed heartfelt grief on sad demise Muhammad Khan, father of slain South Waziristan youth Naqeebullah Mehsud, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, the COAS said “May Allah bless the departed soul eternal peace at Heaven, Amen. Efforts to ensure provision of justice as promised to him shall be pursued.”

“May Allah bless the departed soul eternal peace at Heaven, Amen. Efforts to ensure provision of justice as promised to him shall be pursued”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 2, 2019

Muhammad Khan died of cancer at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi in the day. His son, Fardullah Meshud, had said that Muhammad Khan was under treatment at the hospital for last six months.

Earlier on January 17, the father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, the Waziristan youth who was gunned down in a fake police encounter in Karachi, had pinned hope on Pakistan Army for delivery of justice in the case.

“Those who are criticizing Pakistan Army by taking advantage of his son’s killing are ‘real enemies’ of Pakistan,” Muhammad Khan Mehsud had said in his video message.

Ruling out the slogans against Pakistan Army, he had said no one can be allowed to raise slogans against the Army by using his son’s name. “Pashtuns are part of Pakistan, and the Army is their custodian also,” he had maintained.

