RAWALPINDI: Iraqi Defence Minister Jummah Enaad Saadoon Khatab Al Jibori called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi today (Thursday), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters pertaining to mutual interest, regional security issues and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Bajwa said Pakistan acknowledges sacrifices rendered by Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism. The Army chief also offered all possible assistance and cooperation in development and defence-related fields.

Both sides reaffirmed their determination to work together for enhancing security and stability in the region.

