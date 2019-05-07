COAS lauds Central Ordnance Depot for safeguarding stocks

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Monday visited various facilities and infrastructures of Central Ordnance Depot in Rawalpindi, said Inter-Services Public Relations.

According to the military media wing, COAS General Bajwa praised the officials of Central Ordnance Depot (COD) for safeguarding stocks for optimum use in view of reducing the burden on the national exchequer.

During the visit, Chief of Logistics Staff Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi was also accompanied by COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on April 30 had visited Frontier Force Regimental Centre, Abbotabad where he had installed Lieutenant General Aamir Abbasi as Colonel Commandant of the regiment, said Inter-Services Public Relations.



According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had appreciated the contributions and sacrifices of Frontier Force for the defence of motherland during conventional as well as in war against terrorism.

Upon arrival the COAS had laid floral wreath at martyrs monument to pay homage to the martyrs of the regiment.

